Landslide in Ubatuba kills child

A 7-year-old child died early this morning (19) in the municipality of Ubatuba, on the north coast of São Paulo, as a result of a landslide. According to the Fire Department, a rock hit the house where the minor was.

Death was confirmed on site by a doctor from the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu). The occurrence was attended by two teams of the Fire Department.

Intense and persistent rains hit the entire north coast of the state of São Paulo since last night (18) and cause roadblocks, collapse of barriers, floods, landslides, landslides, and affect the water supply in the region. The state governor, Tarcísio de Freitas, informed that he is traveling to the region.

The City Hall of Ubatuba reported that this morning there were 15 flooded streets in the city and stretches of the Rio-Santos Highway, which crosses the municipality, were interdicted in both directions due to the fall of barriers.

The city still faces problems in the water supply. According to the Basic Sanitation Company of the State of São Paulo (Sabesp), responsible for supplying the municipality, the heavy rains compromised the quality of the water in the spring where the collection that supplies the region is made, and the treatment had to be interrupted for 40 neighborhoods.