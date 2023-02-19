Medical center assisted more than 600 people at the Sambódromo

While the Ouro Series samba schools passed through the Sambódromo with their luxurious floats and a lot of samba on their feet, the medical teams on duty on the samba catwalk had work on the first two days of the parades. According to the Municipal Health Secretariat of Rio de Janeiro, 611 people had to be treated by health teams on site.

Most occurrences were foot injuries, malaise due to heat and intoxication due to excess alcohol. In all, 45 people had to be taken to hospitals after passing through the health posts in the Sambódromo. Only this Saturday (18th), the second day of the parades, there were 345 medical consultations.

In block parades on the streets of the city, medical teams treated 179 people since the official start of the city’s street carnival, at its four health centers set up especially for Carnival days.

Trash

In the two days of the parade at the Sambódromo, street sweepers collected 61.2 tons of garbage, both inside the arena (44 tons) and around it (17.2 tons). On the streets were 328.2 tons since the beginning of February. This Saturday alone, there were 144.8 tons, most collected in the Banda de Ipanema, Amigos da Onça and Cordão da Bola Preta blocks.

Since the beginning of the street carnival, 537 fines have been applied by the Zero Waste teams, 249 for disposing of small waste and 278 for people urinating on public roads.