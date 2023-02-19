Africa, the Northeast and humor mark the parade of schools in São Paulo

The rain that did not stop during the early morning did not take away the joy of the samba schools that paraded at the Anhembi Sambódromo, on the second night of the Special Group of the São Paulo carnival in 2023. The schools showed their samba-plot that spoke of humor, of the musicality and African samurai, from the Northeast and existential issues.

The seven schools that paraded in Anhembi between this Saturday (18) and Sunday morning (19) had the same challenge: the oscillating rain, which now came stronger, softened and fell again on the avenue. Despite this, the schools did not have significant technical problems and were able to parade their allegories and cars.

The first to parade was the Third Millennium Star, which debuted in the Special Group with the samba plot. Give me your sadness and I’ll turn it into joy! A tribute to the art of making people laugh.

The school took to the avenue a lot of humor and different sections, with a theme about clowns and their vocation to smile and make the public happy, paralleling the gesture of smiling to face repression.

The parade paid tribute to emblematic movie characters, such as Compadecida’s car, and radio and television, such as Jô Soares, Didi, Dedé, Mussum and Zacarias from Os Trapalhões. The front committee showed that humor is the medicine for pain and surprised with quick exchanges of fantasies.

Academics of Tucuruvi

Acadêmicos do Tucuruvi was the second school to enter the samba catwalk in homage to the singer, composer, guitarist, percussionist and performer Bezerra da Silva. With the plot Da Silva, Bezerra. The Voice of the People!, the school showed, in its cars and allegories, the history of the artist, who made samba against hunger and oppression.

The trickster figure, sung in the song Trickery, give it a break, was the fantasy theme of the percussionists of the drums. The front committee represented Brazilians sung in the verses of Bezerra da Silva. The school also honored residents of the favelas.

Green Spot

Mancha Verde entered the avenue with the plot Gosh – I’m Xaxado, I’m Northeast, I’m Braziland showed the cultures and traditions of the Pernambuco hinterland in the Passo do xaxado, the dance celebrating the victory of the battles of Lampião and his band.

The dance created in the hinterland of Pernambuco was popularized by the King of Baião, Luiz Gonzaga, who went to the avenue represented by a giant doll in one of the school cars.

The open-wing car alluded to the caatinga and the Fé no Padim Ciço car and the art of Mestre Vitalino paid homage to Padre Cícero. The entire parade was marked by references to the Northeast and its traditions, such as the São João festivities.

Empire of Casa Verde

Império de Casa Verde entered the avenue with a samba-enredo that exalted the batuque and drums as expressions of religiosity, tradition, culture and musicality coming from Africa to Casa Verde, a stronghold of sambistas.

the samba plot Império dos Tambores — An Afromusical Brazil took a trip to African sounds and traditions to the avenue and surprised the commission head-on, by showing the birth of an almost real baby born from the Baobab flower, and the musical rite that involves this birth.

The parade was marked by African musicality, but also drew a parallel between the continent and the Brazilian peripheries, with a car that portrayed the funk dances of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. The wings also paid homage to samba women, such as Dona Ivone Lara, Elza Soares and Clara Nunes.

Mocidade Alegre

Mocidade Alegre showed the samba-plot on the avenue yasukea parallel between Japan and Africa with the story of the samurai Yasuke, who left Africa and became a warrior in Japan in the 15th century.

Samba showed the samurai in black armor, to face guerrillas and everyday adversities of the contemporary world, such as racial prejudice.

with the verses all black can be whatever you want, the parade showed the challenges of becoming a samurai. One of the cars depicted a samurai temple and Japan‘s religious and cultural traditions, shown on the cars and allegories.

Golden Eagle

Águia de Ouro made allusions to existential issues with the samba-enredo in its parade A Piece of Heaven. The wing car showed the enchanted world in the vision of children’s dreams, with ballerinas on a carousel and lots of color from the children’s universe.

The school featured a group of Greek priests and warriors, with revelers in wheelchairs dressed as priests and led by the warriors.

It also showed moments of enchantment and magic with its allegories and cars. One of the wings showed the strength of women and at the end of the parade, the Olympus car, which represents the sky of conquests for those who follow their dreams.

royal dragons

Dragões da Real was the last to enter the avenue under heavy rain, but it did not lose its enthusiasm and presented the samba-enredo Paraíso Paraibano — João Pessoa, The Gateway to the Sun of the Americas.

The city of João Pessoa, capital of Paraíba, went to Anhembi with the representation of beaches, handicrafts, xaxado and cariri and several northeastern traditions of the city.

During the parade, the school showed cultural manifestations of the capital of Paraíba, and mainly, the feast of São João, since João Pessoa is also the capital of the June gang.