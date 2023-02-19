Today is the Day: Copernicus, Nina Simone and George Harrison are highlights

The week between the 19th and 25th of February is filled with the birth anniversaries of important figures in history. This Sunday, February 19, there is the birth of one of the greatest scientists of all time: Nicolaus Copernicus, who turns 550 years old. The Polish man made history when, contrary to current thinking that considered the Earth as the center of the Universe, he proposed the Theory of Heliocentrism. In 2014, História Hoje, from the National Radio Agencytold his story.

Also this Sunday, February 19, the vice president of Argentina (and former president of the country), Cristina Kirchner, turns 70 years old. The next day, February 20, is the birthday of singer-songwriter Robyn Rihanna Fenty, better known as Rihanna, who turns 35 years old.

Artist birth anniversaries don’t stop there. On February 21, the birth of Nina Simone, pianist, singer, songwriter and activist for the civil rights of the black population is celebrated. The American (who died in 2003) was born 90 years ago and is one of the most important figures in jazz, with a legacy that still influences artists of different generations.

To the EBC Radios already made several programs in tribute to the singer. In 2018, the Moment Three honored her, talking about her trajectory. In 2020, it was the turn of Free Jazz! do a special about her.

To close the week, we have the 80th birthday of George Harrison (who died in 2001), guitarist of the legendary British band The Beatles. Vehicles from EBC already made several content about him. In 2016, the History Todayfrom the National Radio Agencyspoke of his trajectory.

Last year, two programs from the EBC Radios spoke of specific moments in the career of George Harrison. O rock temple talked about his work with the Traveling Wilburys. already the History Today recalled the guitarist’s last performance.

History still reminds us of other remarkable events. On February 21, 1848, Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels published “The Communist Manifesto”, a work that marked the political and social thought of humanity.

On February 22, 1997, the film “Central do Brazil” won the Golden Bear award at the Berlin Film Festival.

On February 24, we celebrate the achievement of women’s suffrage in Brazil. O Viva Mariafrom the National Radioand the Reporter Brazilfrom the TV Brazilhave already made content about the date:

Check out the weekly list of Today is the Day with dates, historical facts and holidays: