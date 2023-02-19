Today is the Day: Copernicus, Nina Simone and George Harrison are highlights

|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
The week between the 19th and 25th of February is filled with the birth anniversaries of important figures in history. This Sunday, February 19, there is the birth of one of the greatest scientists of all time: Nicolaus Copernicus, who turns 550 years old. The Polish man made history when, contrary to current thinking that considered the Earth as the center of the Universe, he proposed the Theory of Heliocentrism. In 2014, História Hoje, from the National Radio Agencytold his story.
Also this Sunday, February 19, the vice president of Argentina (and former president of the country), Cristina Kirchner, turns 70 years old. The next day, February 20, is the birthday of singer-songwriter Robyn Rihanna Fenty, better known as Rihanna, who turns 35 years old.
Artist birth anniversaries don’t stop there. On February 21, the birth of Nina Simone, pianist, singer, songwriter and activist for the civil rights of the black population is celebrated. The American (who died in 2003) was born 90 years ago and is one of the most important figures in jazz, with a legacy that still influences artists of different generations.
To the EBC Radios already made several programs in tribute to the singer. In 2018, the Moment Three honored her, talking about her trajectory. In 2020, it was the turn of Free Jazz! do a special about her.
To close the week, we have the 80th birthday of George Harrison (who died in 2001), guitarist of the legendary British band The Beatles. Vehicles from EBC already made several content about him. In 2016, the History Todayfrom the National Radio Agencyspoke of his trajectory.
Last year, two programs from the EBC Radios spoke of specific moments in the career of George Harrison. O rock temple talked about his work with the Traveling Wilburys. already the History Today recalled the guitarist’s last performance.
History still reminds us of other remarkable events. On February 21, 1848, Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels published “The Communist Manifesto”, a work that marked the political and social thought of humanity.
On February 22, 1997, the film “Central do Brazil” won the Golden Bear award at the Berlin Film Festival.
On February 24, we celebrate the achievement of women’s suffrage in Brazil. O Viva Mariafrom the National Radioand the Reporter Brazilfrom the TV Brazilhave already made content about the date:
Check out the weekly list of Today is the Day with dates, historical facts and holidays:
February 19th to 25th, 2023
19
Birth of former President of Argentina Cristina Kirchner (70 years old)
Birth of broadcaster, composer and singer Henrique Foréis Domingues, Almirante (115 years old) – in 1947 he created the program “Incredible! Fantastic! Extraordinário!”, shown for years on Rádio Nacional; it had a huge library and disco on Brazilian music, which was donated to the Museu da Imagem e do Som RJ
Birth of the Polish astronomer and mathematician Nicolaus Copernicus (550 years old) – his Theory of Heliocentrism, which placed the Sun as the center of the Solar System (contradicting the prevailing idea, at the time, of the Earth being the center), is considered one of the most important scientific hypotheses of all time
Fidel Castro resigns from the presidency and command of the Armed Forces in Cuba (15 years)
Inventor Thomas Edison patents the phonograph in the United States (145 years)
20
Birth of Barbadian singer-songwriter Robyn Rihanna Fenty, aka Rihanna (35 years old)
World Social Justice Day – international commemoration, which was established by the 62nd session of the UN General Assembly
21
Birth of the American pianist, singer, songwriter and activist for black civil rights Eunice Kathleen Waymon, Nina Simone (90 years old)
Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels publish “The Communist Manifesto” (175 years)
International Mother Language Day – UNESCO date that aims to preserve local languages as intangible heritage of nations
National Day of the Italian Immigrant – the choice of date is a tribute to Pietro Tabacchi’s expedition to Espírito Santo, in 1874. This event was marked as the beginning of the process of mass migration of Italians to Brazil
22
Death of singer and songwriter from Pernambuco Luís Bandeira (25 years old) – author of one of the biggest MPB hits, “Na Cadencia do Samba”
Film “Central do Brazil” takes the Golden Bear award at the Berlin Film Festival (25 years)
Launch of the show “Eles não usa Black-Tie”, by Gianfrancesco Guarnieri, by the company Teatro de Arena (65 years old)
24
Women’s Vote Conquest Day in Brazil
25
Birth of English musician George Harrison (80 years old) – guitarist of the British band The Beatles
Death of the English designer, astronomer, geometer and architect Christopher Wren (300 years old) – is considered the greatest architect in England. He designed St Paul’s Cathedral, one of the masterpieces of European architecture, and 50 other churches in London.
Birth of the São Paulo singer Isaurinha Garcia (100 years old) – artist of national reach in the late 1940s, when she was invited to perform on Rádio Nacional in Rio de Janeiro and at the Copacabana Palace Hotel nightclub
Translated to english by RJ983
From Brazil, by EBC News
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report