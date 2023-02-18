Public order imposes fines for irregularities at Rio’s carnival

If the streets of Rio were taken over by revelers willing to put an end to the longing for Carnival, suspended for two years because of the covid-19 pandemic, there is also a battalion of street vendors to serve so many people selling everything from water to ornaments for the carnival. carnival. All of this, of course, without forgetting the bag called a doleira to store documents, money and cell phones and avoid loss to thieves. With all this movement, the collectors of recyclable materials are also getting more work and gather bags and bags of beverage cans.

The supervision of street vendors around the Sambódromo da Marquês de Sapucaí, in the center, and in the blocks in several neighborhoods, is under the responsibility of the Municipal Secretariat of Public Order (Seop) and the Municipal Guard of Rio (GM-Rio), who carry out preventive actions of monitoring and traffic control.

In the traffic order, yesterday (18) 462 fines were applied and 46 of them resulted in towed vehicles. With street vendors, the agents imposed 61 fines and seized 1,406 irregular products, such as drinks in glass bottles. The inspection also caught 498 irregular street vendors, who were removed from the streets.

Beaches

On the beaches, the agents’ actions ended with fines to 47 stallholders for dividing up the sands.

Until the 26th of this month, 4 thousand agents will be employed in the operations of the Seop and Municipal Guard. “Of the total staff, 1,481 municipal guards will act exclusively in traffic actions, in addition to operating in the blockades established by CET-Rio around Passarela do Samba and Nova Intendente Magalhães. Also for the displacement of the floats, and on the routes of the blocks, with a focus on road safety and the reduction of impacts on traffic”, he informed.

Health

On the first day of the Golden Series samba school parades, the Municipal Health Department (SMS) assisted 265 people at the seven medical centers in operation at the Sambódromo da Marquês de Sapucaí. Among them, 22 people were transferred to municipal health units. The service started at 19:00 on Friday (17). SMS Rio stations are located in sectors 1 (concentration), 2, 7, 8, 10 (Rua Salvador de Sá), 11 and Apoteose (dispersion) and will operate until the end of the parades.

The assembled structure has 32 beds, eight of them advanced support. Patients with more serious conditions are removed in ambulances with a mobile ICU, coordinated by the Municipal Regulation Center for hospitals or UPAs in the network. “There are 16 ambulances with advanced support (mobile ICU) on each day of the parade of the Golden Series, Special Group schools and on the Saturday of the champions. For the children’s parade, there will be 10 vehicles available”, he added.

Also yesterday, teams from the Secretariat for Social Assistance distributed 249 identification bracelets to children and teenagers at the Sambódromo. The secretariat works in partnership with the Municipal Council for the Rights of Children and Adolescents. Until Tuesday (21) 10,000 wristbands will be made available.