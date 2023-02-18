Forecast of heavy rain leaves regions of Rio de Janeiro on alert

In the last 24 hours, Rio Firefighters responded to 150 occurrences related to the rains throughout the entire state of Rio de Janeiro. Among them 40 rescues of trapped or stranded people, two floods, 7 landslides and landslides and 101 tree cuttings.

According to the Civil Defense of the State, the passage of the cold front through the ocean and the action of a low pressure system over the state of Rio de Janeiro will also cause heavy to very heavy rains, starting this Saturday morning in Costa Verde and , starting in the afternoon, in the regions: South, capital, Serrana, Baixada Fluminense and Metropolitana. Elsewhere, moderate to heavy rain is expected in the afternoon.

capital

According to Alerta Rio, a city hall service, the approach and passage of a cold front over the ocean will influence the weather in the city of Rio de Janeiro today (18). The day will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies and moderate to heavy rain showers are forecast from the afternoon. Still according to Alerta Rio, the winds will be moderate between 18.5 km/h to 51.9 km/h and the temperatures will have a sharp decline, with a maximum of 34°C.

The State Secretariat for Civil Defense (Sedec-RJ) and the Military Fire Brigade of the State of Rio de Janeiro (CBMERJ) monitor rainfall throughout the state. The intention is to prevent and minimize any possible harm. State Civil Defense agents remain in frequent contact with City Halls, to provide support in cases where occurrences go beyond the municipal management’s capacity to respond.

Monitoring

In addition to monitoring weather conditions, the State Center for Monitoring and Alerting on Natural Disasters (Cemaden-RJ) continues to assess rainfall levels and send alerts to municipalities. Around 11:00 am, the hydrological risk in the Metropolitan Region was high, with an alert for flooding in São Gonçalo, where heavy rain on Monday (13) at night caused the death of four people.