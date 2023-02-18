Cordão da Bola Preta drags crowd in downtown Rio de Janeiro

Year goes by, year goes by and Cordão da Bola Preta, the oldest carnival block in Rio, continues to gather crowds in its traditional performances on Carnival Saturday. In 2023, it has its 103rd parade and today (18) it is no different, dragging a lot of people who are having fun with joy. The forecast is that the block will concentrate 1 million people. The spirit of the revelers this year came with a touch of nostalgia and a great desire to make up for the two years in which, due to the pandemic, they were prevented from having fun in that space of relaxation.

Irreverence is a highlight in the costumes, which although they are different, most of them have one thing in common: the colors white and black, which are the colors of the block. With the heat, preference is also for lighter clothes.

The concentration of revelers began early, even before the scheduled time for the parade, in downtown Rio. The start was scheduled at 9 am but there was a delay of 20 minutes. Closing is scheduled for 1pm. The route is the same as defined by the city hall for all the megablocos of Rio de Janeiro‘s carnival: from Rua Primeiro de Março to Avenida Presidente Antônio Carlos. Policing was reinforced in the region by the Military Police and support from the Municipal Guard, including the use of metal detector devices. The revelers spread not only through the streets of the circuit but also in the cross streets.

The block’s president, Pedro Ernesto Marinho, expects a much larger audience than in previous years, because it is the carnival of recovery. “The parade is the mother of Bola Preta’s entire existence. If we do a big parade, we’re walking with Bola Preta. The parade is the biggest social event in the life of Bola Preta. There is no other event as big as the parade. Nothing is more important than the parade. It’s been Bola Preta’s trademark since its foundation,” said the president.

The passing of generations among the revelers is one of the factors that keep the block as one of the favorites of the carnival. For Pedro Ernesto, the explanation is Bola’s commitment to traditional carnival. He recalled that the block is the last remnant of the carnival entities of that occasion, because it was born in the second decade of the 20th century. At the time, there were institutions the size and even larger than Bola Preta. But they all perished over time due to economic problems and Bola remained firmly and strongly attached to its origins in the carnival tradition”, he said.

According to the president, the main objective is to preserve the traditional music of the carnival, which he does with his famous band, which among the instruments has the stamp of brass. “That’s what made Bola Preta cross its 104 years. Bola Preta was founded on December 31, 1918 and in February 19, it had its first parade, which was always one year ahead of its anniversary. When it turned 100, it was already the 101st parade. But with the stoppage of the parades due to the pandemic, despite people having celebrated 104 years in December, this parade is number 103”, he pointed out.

Among these songs, one reinforces the brand of the block and revelers never get tired of singing. It’s the march Who doesn’t cry, doesn’t suckby Vicente Paiva and Nélson Barbosa. “Who does not cry does not breastfeed! Hold on, honey, the pacifier. Warm place is in bed. Or at Bola Preta”, say the most repeated verses in the parade.

muses and godparents

And in 2023, the public will have a Bola in full force. During the parade, all representative figures of the block will be present. From the top of the car, the queen, actress Paola Oliveira, greets the revelers. The block also has the godfather, singer and composer Neguinho da Beija-Flor; godmother, singer Maria Rita; the official standard-bearer of the block, actress Leandra Leal. Among the muses, the band, actress and singer Emanuelle Araújo; the centenary, the actress Miriam Duarte, and the muse of muses the Beija-Flor flag bearer, Selminha Sorriso.

“For me it is an honor to be the muse of the muses of Cordão da Bola Preta. When I could imagine, the girl from the community of very simple life being the muse of the muses of the most important block in Brazil, a traditional block familiar with the management of our dear Pedro Ernesto who has the attitude of managing the block always as if it were a family , keeping the block always at a very high level, respected, organized. I am privileged and feel honored to receive the muse of the muses belt from Cordão da Bola Preta every year. To be part of this family. You get there and find great-grandparents, children and grandchildren, many Bola fans, so I always feel at home. It is grateful to be part of this story”, said Selminha.

Pedro has a quick answer of what the public will find this Saturday in the block. “Joy, peace, love and lots of good, traditional Carnival music”.

While the block is still finishing the parade on Avenida Antônio Carlos, one more tradition will be maintained this year. Bola fans will now be able to enjoy, at the block’s headquarters, in Lapa, also in the center of Rio, the famous pasta on the Saturday of the parade.