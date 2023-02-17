Strike at German airports affects nearly 300,000 passengers

A 24-hour strike at seven German airports, including Frankfurt and Munich, is expected to affect nearly 300,000 passengers this Friday (17). Union workers are pushing for higher wages and threatening a summer of “chaos” if their demands are not met.

The strike coincided with the start of the Munich Security Conference, attended by more than 40 heads of state and 60 ministers.

As a sign of the troubles, Romania’s foreign minister, who was unable to board a canceled flight, will be forced to fly to Austria and then make the more than four-hour journey to Munich, a Romanian embassy official said.

It is the latest in a series of strikes and protests to hit major European economies, including France, the UK and Spain, as higher food and energy prices hit incomes and living standards amid the pandemic and to the war in Ukraine.

Around 295,000 passengers are affected by the cancellation of around 2,340 flights at airports in Bremen, Dortmund, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich and Stuttgart, according to airport association ADV.

The German union Verdi announced the strike on Wednesday after saying that collective bargaining efforts for ground service workers, public sector employees and aviation security workers had made little progress.

The union is pushing for a wage increase of 10.5%, or at least 500 euros a month.

“If nothing is done about pay now, we’re all in for another chaotic summer,” Verdi vice president Christine Behle told Inforadio. “It’s about sending a very strong signal.”

Among the affected airlines, Lufthansa said it was forced to cancel more than 1,300 flights and suspend operations at airports in Frankfurt and Munich.

