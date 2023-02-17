Ministry creates observatory to combat violence against journalists

The Ministry of Justice and Public Security (MJSP) published today (17) an ordinance that creates the National Observatory of Violence against Journalists and Social Communicators.

The creation of the group had already been announced by the Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, shortly after the coup demonstrations on January 8, in response to the proposal put forward by the National Federation of Journalists (Fenaj).

The group will be permanent and made up of representatives of civil society organizations.

Among the powers of the observatory are monitoring cases related to violent conduct against journalists and social communicators; support investigations that deal with violence against journalists and social communicators; and create and maintain a database with indicators on acts of violence against these professionals.

The observatory will be coordinated by the National Secretariat of Justice (Senajus). The ordinance also says that the participation of the members of the observatory will not be remunerated.