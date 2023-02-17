ANNT will hold a public hearing on the Pantanal Route concession

The National Land Transport Agency (ANTT) approved the holding of a public hearing to deal with the concession of the stretch of the so-called Rota do Pantanal, located on the BR-163/MS, at the junction with the BR-262/MS, in Campo Grande, to the border of Mato Grosso do Sul and Mato Grosso (end of the Rio Correntes Bridge). The meeting will collect contributions from society to the draft notice and contract, in addition to studies on technical, economic and environmental feasibility. The hearing was scheduled for March 22.

The project is the result of the return of MSVia, a concession that has been in the process of being re-bid since 2019. The stretch that will be granted has a total length of 379.60 km.

Among the points foreseen in the concession by the regulatory agency are the duplication of 67 km of the highway, construction of 84 km of additional lanes, 2.5 km of marginal roads, in addition to the implementation of urban crossings, and various safety devices.

The project also provides for wildlife crossings, bus stops and improvements such as accesses, footbridges and the duplication of the stretch.

The proposal under discussion establishes a basic single-lane toll rate at an initial cost of R$ 14.20 per 100 km approximately.