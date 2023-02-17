Marta unbalances and Brazil defeats Japan in a friendly tournament

Brazil relied on the brilliance of striker Marta to defeat Japan by 1-0, this Thursday (16) at Exploria Stadium, in Orlando, in the debut of the She Believes Cup Tournament (a friendly competition that will be played between 16 and 22 February in the United States).

The team led by Swedish coach Pia Sundhage did not find it easy against a Japan that came close to opening the scoring moments before the break.

However, in the second half, Brazil improved, especially after 23 minutes, when Marta came on for Bia Zaneratto. And in her first move, the number 10 of the selection, which has just recovered from knee surgery, showed that she remains a special player even at 36 years old. She received it on the left end at 26 minutes, pedaled to get rid of Miyake’s marking and crossed low to the area, where Debinha hit it first to score the winning goal.

The Brazilian team is back on the pitch for the competition next Sunday (19), to face Canada, gold medalist at the Tokyo Olympics (Japan), at Geodis Park, in Nashville, starting at 8:30 pm (Brasília time). Brazil‘s participation will come to an end next Wednesday (22), again at 8:30 pm, against the United States, current world champions, at Toyota Stadium, in Frisco.

She Believes is the first commitment of the women’s team in the 2023 season and serves as a preparation for the World Cup, which will be played from July 20th, in Australia and New Zealand.