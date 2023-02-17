Government may commit BRL 66.6 billion in discretionary spending by March

Until March, the government will be able to commit (authorize) R$ 66.6 billion in discretionary (non-mandatory) spending. The limit is set out in Decree 11,415/2023, published today (16) in an extraordinary edition of the Official Gazette.

Although not mandatory, discretionary expenses are related to the execution of public services, as they include expenses such as water, electricity, internet, telephone, office supplies, rent and information technology bills from public bodies. For this year, the Union’s General Budget allocates R$ 194.8 billion to these resources.

In a note, Planning explained that the limitation does not mean blocking or contingency of expenses. According to the ministry, the BRL 66.6 billion limit is intended to “promote planned fiscal management” and was decided on a “prudential basis”.

The folder clarified that any blockage or contingency will only occur from the first Bimonthly Report on the Evaluation of Revenues and Expenses, scheduled for March 22nd. By law, the decree with the annual schedule must be published within 30 days after the sanction of the General Budget of the Union.