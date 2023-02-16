Barcelona under investigation over payments to former arbitration authority

Spanish prosecutors are investigating around 1.4 million euros ($7.8 million) in payments Barcelona made over three years to a company owned by a top official on Spain‘s arbitration body, it said. the club this Thursday (16), confirming a media report.

Spanish radio Cadena SER reported on Wednesday (15) that the football club made payments between 2016 and 2018 to a company owned by José Maria Enríquez Negreira, then vice-president of an arbitration committee at the Spanish football federation.

Barcelona said in a statement that they were aware of the investigation. The note states that the club “engaged the services of an external consultant” who provided it with “technical reports relating to professional refereeing”, calling it “a common practice among professional football clubs”.

According to Barcelona, ​​the consultant also provided, in video format, reports on young players from other Spanish clubs.

Former club president Josep Maria Bartomeu told the sports newspaper Mundo Deportivo on Wednesday (15) that the payments predate 2003 and have totaled 575,000 euros (R$3.2 million) per year since the 2009/2010 season, before being discontinued in 2018 as part of cost-cutting measures.

Asked about Bartomeu’s remarks, Barcelona had no further comment, referring to his original statement.

The Technical Commission of Arbitrators (CTA) said in a statement that Enríquez Negreira has not exercised official functions since 2018 and that “no active arbitrator or member of the CTA bodies can carry out any work susceptible to conflict of interests”.

