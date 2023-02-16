Yanomami indigenous people discharged from hospital return to the territory

A group of ten indigenous people was discharged from the hospital in Boa Vista and returned to the Yanomami territory, in the western region of Roraima. The information appears in the daily bulletin updated this Wednesday (15) by the Emergency Operations Center (COE), of the federal government. According to the report, another 62 indigenous people have also been discharged, but are still awaiting availability and flights to return to their lands. In all, 153 hospital discharges have already been granted, but the COE did not detail how many of these people managed to return to the indigenous land.

The Yanomami population is experiencing a serious humanitarian crisis. Affected by the presence of illegal mining on their lands, the indigenous peoples of this region live with environmental destruction, water contamination, the spread of disease and violence. The situation is historical, but it has worsened in the last four years. One of the main points of support in the capital of Roraima, the Casa de Saúde Indígena (Casai), is still overcrowded. There are 719 people at the site, including patients undergoing treatment and their companions. Casai, however, has capacity for less than 300 people. The federal government announced reforms to the unit’s infrastructure, such as changing the tiles in the huts and building seven new bathrooms.

In the indigenous land, on the other hand, four locations will be defined for the installation of Water Filtering Centers, informed the COE. Contaminated water or water without proper basic treatment is one of the most recurrent sources of illness for the Yanomami people. Acute diarrhea, for example, is among the most registered diseases.





new professionals

The COE confirmed that 12 new health professionals from the National Force of the Unified Health System (SUS) are already in Roraima to reinforce care in the indigenous land. They will undergo training at Casai before leaving for the territory. Also this Wednesday, the first modules arrived for the installation of the laboratory that will analyze samples of blood and hair from patients. The objective is to verify possible contamination by mercury, a heavy metal used in illegal mining. Initially, these samples will be collected from children, pregnant women and the elderly.

The government also informed about the arrival of another 600 basic food baskets at the Boa Vista Air Base. Food should be distributed in the territory over the next few days.