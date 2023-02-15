Ministry of Justice will launch the Safer Amazon program

In partnership with the Federal Police, the National Security Force and the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama), the Ministry of Justice should launch, in the coming days, the Safer Amazon Program (Amas), an initiative that also involves the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama) and the Armed Forces.

The information was supplied by the ministry’s executive secretary, Ricardo Cappelli, in an interview to the press, today (15), about the reinstallation of the Guiding Committee of the Amazon Fund (Cofa), at the headquarters of the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), in Rio de Janeiro.

Cappelli informed that the program will include the installation of new land and river bases in the region, expansion and training of personnel and investments in technological solutions that will help the Brazilian state to resume effective control of the region. “Illegalities that have proliferated in the region in recent years will be fought, from illegal mining and deforestation to the presence of criminal organizations, which were previously a reality only in large centers, but which are now implanted and becoming stronger in a very dangerous way throughout the whole region. Amazon region”.

The executive secretary emphasized that “this is our commitment to present the Amas program in the coming days, detailing the entire justice and public security operation, led by Minister Flávio Dino, for the entire region, in line with the guidelines defined by the Guidance Committee of the Amazon Fund and, also, by the Plan for the Prevention and Control of Deforestation in the Legal Amazon (PPCDAm)”.