Fiocruz and UFRJ launch a system to identify the beginning of new outbreaks

A system devised by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) to identify the beginning of new outbreaks of infectious diseases was launched today (14th) in Rio de Janeiro. By crossing data through a modeling process developed by engineers from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), it emits signals about places that gather evidence of the beginning of a scenario of health concern, making it possible to adopt measures in in a timely manner to avoid or reduce new contagions.

Named the Early Warning System for Outbreaks with Epi-Pandemic Potential (Aesop), it was launched during the 6th Global Conference on Science, Technology and Innovation (G-Stic). According to Fiocruz researcher and project coordinator, Manoel Barral-Netto, to avoid new health emergencies it is necessary to detect their signs as early as possible. He says that the system has the potential to identify outbreaks of new or known diseases.

“In health surveillance, we must act quickly because, if you waste time, you lose the opportunity to protect people. Currently, there are already several risk maps that indicate potential places where an outbreak can happen. We want to go further. We want to identify. the first moments of the beginning of the outbreak. If we manage to gain 15 days, it is already a huge amount of time to take the necessary measures and prevent the disease from spreading too much. In some respects, we gain up to 30 days”, he said.

According to a researcher, the covid-19 pandemic has put even more pressure on the world to advance in solutions to expand surveillance around infectious diseases. He believes that, in the future, Aesop may be used in other countries. “It’s still not working. We launched with the first results.” The expectation is that by the end of 2024 all municipalities in Brazil will be being monitored for respiratory syndromes. In time, alerts will be raised for other infectious diseases.

The system uses health, environmental and socio-demographic data. Most of them are already collected both within the Unified Health System (SUS) and through other institutions or entities. The existence of some aspects in the municipalities that may favor the spread of some diseases are taken into account: high demographic density, large elderly or child population, transport network connecting to another city with these characteristics, etc.

“The idea is to do data mining to filter out what we need. For example, suppose a city registers that many people have a fever. This could have many causes. But crossing the data, the system points out that there is a combination of fever and cough. You are already starting to get closer to something respiratory. And then we are adding other information such as the sale of medicines. Are you selling a lot of aspirin? A lot of dipyrone? Is it above what the city historically sells for that period? Is it a sign of additional warning”, explains Barral-Netto.

Even rumors on social networks are monitored. Information is mined and reorganized based on scientific modeling developed using artificial intelligence. “A beginning of an outbreak sends out weak signals. When the signals are strong and evident it is because the initial phase has passed. So if we want to identify when it starts, we have to prepare to find the various weak signals. Together, they mean something more important,” he adds.

While the system’s concept was designed by Fiocruz, the modeling process was prepared by engineers from the Alberto Luiz Coimbra Institute for Graduate Studies and Research in Engineering (Coppe), at UFRJ. “They have expertise in this type of work. They are already developing modeling, for example, for climate data”, says Barral-Netto. After identifying an area where there is a possible start of an outbreak, research teams need to travel to collect samples. They will be taken for analysis and sequencing in laboratories linked to Fiocruz’s genomic network, which are spread across the country. “We are going to start in the capitals. In remote areas, we are starting to test the transport of samples with drones”, says the researcher.

All work has the support of the Ministry of Health and is also the result of a partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation, a non-governmental association based in the United States that supports and promotes public health projects in several countries around the world. According to Barral-Netto, the project was presented to the entity in search of funding, but the negotiations evolved into a scientific collaboration, which has allowed a faster advance. While Fiocruz researchers are focusing on designing the system to identify the spread of respiratory viruses, scientists at the Rockefeller Foundation are developing methods to detect outbreaks related to arboviruses, such as dengue and zika.