State of Rio has the highest trade flow since the year 2000

Last year, the state of Rio de Janeiro recorded the largest flow of trade since 2000, equivalent to US$ 70 billion (25% increase compared to the previous year), with a record surplus of US$ 18.9 billion. According to the Rio Exporta Bulletin, released today (13) by the Federation of Industries of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Firjan), the result reflects the national performance.

In the accumulated of 2022, the Brazilian trade flow totaled US$ 607 billion, showing an increase of 21% compared to 2021.

Imports from Rio reached US$ 25.4 billion, a result 13% higher than that registered in 2021. Landings of intermediate goods and raw materials represented 50% of the total, with emphasis on the industry of other transport equipment, which had an increase of 19%, totaling US$ 5.7 billion.

The highlight was the purchase of aviation engine and turbine parts (US$ 2.9 billion) and aviation engines and turbines (US$ 2.2 billion).

As for Rio de Janeiro exports, there was an increase of 33%, totaling US$ 44.3 billion. The expansion reached several sectors, and shipments of oil and natural gas represented 77% of the total. Twelve of the top 15 products rose, including naphtha (+127%) and fuel oils (+70%).

The coordinator of Firjan International, Giorgio Luigi Rossi, said that the evolution of the international price of a barrel of oil, which hit US$ 130, largely due to the war in Ukraine, had an impact on the result. China remained the main destination for crude oil from Brazilian petroleum, while Saudi Arabia accounted for 95% of Brazilian imports of the product.

The bulletin also points out that exports, excluding oil, increased by 23%. The United States remained the main partner in both exports and imports.

There was an increase in exports to the main destinations, with the exception of Mercosur, which showed a reduction of 8%, due to the decline in sales to Argentina. Imports, with the exception of oil, grew 6% compared to the previous year.