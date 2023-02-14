RJ: access to water and basic sanitation is the theme of an international meeting

Inahra Cabral Alves da Silva lives in Complexo da Maré, in Rio de Janeiro, and faces basic sanitation problems every day. Last week, in the midst of heavy rains that hit the city, she had to walk a long way through thigh-deep water and rubbish floating around.

These experiences motivated her to participate in projects to improve living conditions in her community. Inahra was one of the participants in the plenary that discussed basic sanitation from a human rights perspective, at the annual meeting of the Global Community of Sustainable Technology and Innovation (G-Stic). The event takes place in Rio de Janeiro on February 13th and 15th. The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) is the main co-host.

An architecture and urbanism student at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), Inahra is also one of the creators of Lutes (Urban Struggles, Technology and Sanitation).

“Lutes works to raise awareness of rights, through popular education for favela youth. And we realize that there is a view of normalizing these sanitation problems. Much because of the lack of access to other spaces in the city. Young people usually stay there in Maré or nearby regions, and don’t notice this difference. They are used to garbage every day, to floods every day. As our meetings go by, they create a more critical view”.

Other participants in the G-Stic debate presented clean technology and sustainable development projects. Sanitary engineer and Fiocruz researcher, Alexandre Pessoa Dias, presented an overview of the National Rural Sanitation Program (PNSR) in Brazil, which aims to improve access to water resources and public health for rural and forest populations.

Marcela Olivera, coordinator of the citizen network on water justice Red VIDA, spoke about the experience of a popular revolt that prevented the privatization of water in Cochabamba, Bolivia.

Miguel Aragón, representative of the Pan American Health Organization, was also present at the event. He reinforced that the universalization of water, sewage treatment and adequate hygiene conditions for the population are part of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The document was signed by the 193 Member States of the United Nations (UN). Currently, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that more than 700 million people lack these basic rights.