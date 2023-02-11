In the United States, Lula reiterates his defense of democracy in the world

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva met this Friday (10) with US President Joe Biden at the White House, seat of the US government. In a nearly 10-minute speech to the press, Lula dealt with themes such as the defense of democracy in the world, preservation of the Amazon and the fight against climate change.

Upon receiving Lula in the Oval Office of the White House, Joe Biden stressed that “the two nations are strong democracies that were severely tested and prevailed”. The American president cited the acts of vandalism in the United States on January 6, 2021 and in Brazilia, on January 8 of this year.

Climate change was mentioned by both presidents as one of the main challenges to be faced in the current scenario.

“Our shared values ​​and the strong ties between our peoples make Brazil and the United States natural partners to face the great current, global challenges, but especially climate change”, argued Biden.

Lula began his statement by thanking Joe Biden for his quick recognition of his victory in the 2021 elections. The president also stated that he will work to put Brazil back in the new world geopolitics because the country has been out of the picture for the last four years.

“You know that Brazil has been marginalizing itself for four years. A president who did not like to have relations with any country”, he said. Without quoting Bolsonaro, he said that “his world began and ended with fake news“. Biden replied that the situation ′′ sounds familiar “, in reference to former US President Donald Trump.

President Lula also highlighted the need to preserve the Amazon and proposed an alliance against climate change. “Taking care of the Amazon today is taking care of planet Earth. And taking care of planet Earth is taking care of our survival. , he said.

“It is necessary for us to establish a new conversation to build stronger world governance, because the climate issue, if there is not strong global governance, which makes decisions that all countries are obliged to comply with, it will not work”.

This morning, Lula met with congressmen from the Democratic party. Through social networks, the president said that they addressed “social programs that we have developed in Brazil, the concern we share about the environment and the future of the world and the confrontation with the extreme right and fake news on social networks”.

* Article updated at 7:31 pm to add information