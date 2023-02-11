Dollar drops to R$5.22, but rises 1.49% in the week

On a day of adjustments in the market, the dollar fell sharply, but closed the week on a high. The stock market was practically stable and showed a slight drop in the week.

The commercial dollar ended this Friday (10) sold at R$ 5.222, down R$ 0.057 (-1.08%). The price started the day on a high, approaching R$ 5.30 in the first minutes of trading, but slowed down and started to fall even before the opening of the North American market. At the low of the day, around 4:15 pm, it reached R$ 5.21.

Despite today’s fall, the US currency ended the week up 1.49%. In 2023, the currency accumulates a decrease of 1.1%.

The stock market had a more turbulent day. The B3 Ibovespa index closed at 108,078 points, up just 0.07%. The indicator fluctuated significantly throughout the day, with Petrobras shares, the most traded, offsetting the drop in bank shares.

After days of instability amid exchanges of tense statements between President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Central Bank President Roberto Campos Neto, the market had a profit-taking day. Investors, mainly exporters, took advantage of the high dollar to sell the US currency. With Lula’s trip to the United States and no new economic facts, the market had a quieter day.

Another factor that contributed to investor optimism was the release of 8.3% growth in the services sector in 2022, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). Reflecting the recovery in activity after the worst phase of the covid-19 pandemic, the expansion of services helps to improve the prospects for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2023.

*With information from Reuters