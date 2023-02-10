Basketball: São Paulo reaches the Intercontinental Cup final

The São Paulo men’s basketball team secured qualification for the Intercontinental Cup final after defeating the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (United States) by 91-70, this Friday (10th) in Tenerife (Spain).

The highlight of the team led by coach Bruno Mortari in the match was North American forward Malcolm Miller, who scored 24 points, had four rebounds and provided two assists.

The decision of the competition is scheduled to be played from 4 pm (Brasília time) next Sunday (12), against Tenerife (Spain), who beat US Monastir (Tunisia) by 112 to 42 in the other semifinal.