Lula says he will work for peace in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said this Friday (10th), in an exclusive interview with CNN, that authorizing the sending of ammunition to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine would be the same as entering the war.

“Of course she [a Ucrânia] has the right to defend itself. Of course, it has the right to defend itself, not least because the invasion was a mistake made by Russia. She couldn’t have done that. After all, she is on the National Security Council. That is, this was not discussed in the Security Council. What I want to say is the following: look, what had to be done wrong has already been done”, explained Lula to Christiane Amanpour, from CNN, in Washington, in the United States. “I didn’t mean to send [munição para Ucrânia], because if I order it, I joined the war. And I don’t want to join the war, I want to end the war,” she said.

President Lula declared that he will work to build a path to peace on the global stage. The order for tank ammunition was placed by the government of Germany to support Ukraine, at war with Russia.

“I am committed to democracy. In the case of Ukraine and Russia, someone needs to be talking about peace. We need to talk to President Putin about the mistake that was the invasion [do território ucraniano], and we should speak for Ukraine to talk more. What I want to say to Biden is that a group of countries is needed for peace”, he said. “Now we need to find people to try to help fix it. And I know that Brazil is not very important on the world stage, in that logic perverse version of the world‘s conflicts. But I can tell you that I’m going to dedicate myself to see if I can find a way for someone to talk about peace”, he added.

Division

Lula also spoke about the role of democracy and the effects of political division with the growth of the extreme right in the world.

“We could never imagine that in a country that was the symbol of democracy in the world — someone could try to invade the Capitol”, said Lula, referring to the invasion of the Capitol, seat of the United States Legislature, on January 6, 2021.

The president stated that the security forces that operated in Brasília on January 8 were committed to the acts of vandalism that destroyed the headquarters of the Three Powers. Lula pointed out that federal intervention in public security in the Federal District was necessary to control the problem.

“I can assure you that the impression I have is that all the forces that had to take care of the security of Brasília were committed to the coup”, he said.

Asked whether he will deal with the extradition of former President Jair Bolsonaro, who has been in the United States since December 30 of last year, Lula said that he will only speak if American President Joe Biden addresses the matter.

“One day he will have to return to Brazil and face the processes to which he responds. I will not talk to Biden about Bolsonaro’s extradition, that depends on the courts, and I want him to be considered innocent until proven otherwise, which has not happened with me. I’ll only talk to Biden about this if he talks.”

USA

President Lula is in the United States where he is meeting with the American president, Joe Biden, in Washington. The meeting will mark the resumption of the relationship between the two countries, which in 2024 will complete 200 years of diplomacy.

This Friday morning, Lula met with congressmen from the Democratic party. Through social networks, the president said that they dealt with “social programs that we developed in Brazil, the concern that we share about the environment and the future of the world and the confrontation with the extreme right and fake news on the social networks”.