Bia Haddad wins the third in a row and goes to the Abu Dhabi WTA semi

Brazilian tennis player Beatriz Haddad won her third straight match at the WTA 500 in Abu Dhabi and advanced to the semifinals of the women’s singles tournament. Current number 14 in the world, Haddad qualified after beating Kazakh Elena Rybakina (10th in the ranking) by 2 sets to 1 (partials of 3/6, 6/3e 6/2). The 25-year-old from São Paulo will compete again from 11 am (Brasília time) this Saturday (11). The opponent in the semi will be the Swiss Belinda Bencic (9th).

Abu DhaBIA 🙌 Beatriz Haddad Maia completes a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 comeback over Rybakina to reach the semifinals in Abu Dhabi!@MubadalaADOpen | #MubadalaAbuDhabiOpen pic.twitter.com/i2V0WYWYEs — wta (@WTA) February 10, 2023

“Today I managed to play aggressive tennis and serve much better than yesterday, so I hope to carry that into the game against Bencic tomorrow. It will be a game on a big court, against a big and experienced player. I know my qualities and her qualities. We know each other a lot since youth and we also faced each other twice last year. I’m going to do my best, try to improve my tennis, be brave and let’s see what happens”, said the Brazilian after this Friday’s triumph ( 10).

In the two previous games between the two tennis players on the world circuit, Haddad won once, and Bencic the other.

Stefani competes in the doubles semi at 9:30 am

Before Bia Haddad’s semi, compatriot Luisa Stefani will also be looking for a place in the final at the WTA in Abu Dhabi. Alongside the Chinese Shuai Zhang, the person from Campinas will face the Japanese Miyu Kato and the Romanian Monica Niculescu in the women’s doubles semi. This season, Stefani already won the WTA 500 title in Adelaide (Australia) alongside American Taylor Townsend, and also lifted the unprecedented cup for the country in the mixed doubles tournament, alongside Rafael Matos, at the Open Australia, first Grand Slam of the year.