Cármen Lúcia sends Bolsonaro’s lawsuits to the DF Justice

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Cármen Lúcia, sent five lawsuits against former President Jair Bolsonaro to the Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region, in the Federal District.

The actions, presented by parliamentarians and civil society organizations, call for the investigation of the former president for statements threatening the Judiciary and promoting an institutional rupture in the country during the celebrations of September 7 in 2021.

In the decision, Cármen Lúcia argues that Jair Bolsonaro was not re-elected President of the Republic and no longer has privileged jurisdiction because he is without a mandate. In this way, it is no longer the competence of the STF to judge the requests.

“In view of the above, considering the supervening loss of jurisdiction due to the prerogative of the defendant, I recognize the incompetence of this Federal Supreme Court to process and judge this Petition and I determine that this Petition be sent, with due protection and precautions, to the President of the Court Regional Federal of the 1st Region, so that it can be distributed to the competent court in the Judiciary Section of the Federal District, without prejudice to the re-examination of competence by the recipient, for the adoption of the necessary measures, in the form of the current legislation”, says the minister in the decision.