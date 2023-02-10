Heavy snow in Japan affects flights and trains and closes roads

Heavy snowfall across much of Japan on Friday grounded 100 flights, blocked dozens of roads and disrupted rail services, government officials said.

Domestic airlines including ANA, Japan Airlines and others have canceled a total of 100 flights due to snow since midday.

Sections of 31 highways were closed in central and eastern Japan, while 54 expressway exits in central Tokyo were blocked, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism said.

Services on more than a dozen train routes in central and eastern Japan have been suspended, according to the ministry.

East Japan Railway, the country’s biggest rail operator, said a high-speed service between Tokyo and the northeastern prefecture of Yamagata would be stopped later today.

Major delivery service companies, including Transporte Yamato and Sagawa Express, have said their delivery services may experience delays until this Saturday.

