Russia steps up air strikes, sounds sirens across Ukraine

Russia stepped up airstrikes in Ukraine on Friday, sending sirens sounding across the country. Several explosions were heard in Kiev, and the city of Zaporizhia was hit by the biggest missile attack since the start of the offensive. Russian forces hit high-voltage installations in eastern, southern and western Ukraine, causing power outages.

The attacks were intensified overnight, a day after the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to Brussels, where he participated in an extraordinary summit of the European Union (EU). Russian troops hit critical infrastructure in several cities, most notably Ukraine’s key production and energy storage points.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia fired six Kalibr cruise missiles and at least 35 S-300 (surface-to-air) missiles in the Kharkiv and Zaporizhia regions. Russian forces also launched seven Shahed drones against strategic points in Ukraine.

“The enemy [Rússia] hit cities and essential infrastructure in Ukraine”, says the Kiev Army in a statement. So far, there is no data on possible victims of the attacks.

Ukraine’s electricity grid operator Ukrenergo said several installations in the east, south and west of the country were hit, causing a power outage.

Among the most affected cities is Zaporizhia, which was the target of the biggest attack since the beginning of the Russian offensive, having been hit with at least 17 missiles in just one hour. The city is home to the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, which remains in Russian hands.

The Ukrainian capital was also the target of attacks during the morning. According to Reuters journalists, at least three explosions were heard in Kiev.

“Air defense is currently active in the region [Kiev]according to the military administration,” says the publication Kyiv Independent on twitter.

In Kharkiv, authorities are still trying to obtain information about possible casualties and damage. Administrator Ihor Terekhov says there may be disruptions to heating, electricity and water supplies.

sirens

The escalation of attacks sent sirens sounding across the country this morning.

Local authorities urged civilians to take shelter, warning of possible further attacks. “Enemy aviation is in the air, and ships that can carry Kaliber missiles are at sea. The alert will be long,” said Maksym Marchenko, governor of the southern Odessa region.

“Please do not ignore air raid sirens and head to shelters,” he appealed.

Adviser to Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs, Anton Gerashchenko, also warned on Twitter of “threats of a massive attack with Russian rockets”.

