Americanas creditors have 15 days to contest credits

Judge Paulo Assed Estefan, holder of the 4th Business Court of the Capital, published a notice this Wednesday (8) establishing a period of 15 consecutive days for the creditors of the companies that make up the Americanas Group to present their qualifications and divergences regarding the credits listed directly to the judicial administration.

According to the public notice, creditors will not be able to qualify or present their differences directly through petitions in the judicial recovery process, under penalty of loss of term.

The processing of the judicial reorganization of the Americanas Group was granted by Judge Paulo Assed on January 19 of this year. The magistrate considered that “the eventual bankruptcy of Grupo Americanas could lead to the collapse of the production chain in Brazil, with losses in relevant economic sectors, affecting more than 50 million consumers, putting tens of thousands of jobs at risk”.

The nominal list of creditors with respective values ​​and classification, presented by the Americanas Group, is available at this link and on the TJRJ website.