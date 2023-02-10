Brazil is 0-0 with Colombia in the South American sub-20

|Fact-checking
With the classification guaranteed for the U-20 World Cup, Brazil drew without goals with Colombia, on Thursday night (9) at the Monumental de Techo Stadium, in Bogotá (Colombia), for the fourth and penultimate round of the hexagonal final of the South American sub-20 football.
End of the game in El Campín! @FCFSeleccionCol y @CBF_Football tied 0-0 in the CONMEBOL Final Phase #Sub20. ⚽
Game over at El Campín! #Colombia It is #Brazil ended with a goalless draw in the CONMEBOL Final Phase #Sub20. 🏟️#CreeEnGrande #Always believe pic.twitter.com/eG1kG59GyK
— CONMEBOL.com (@CONMEBOL) February 10, 2023
The result removed the national team from the leadership of the competition, which is occupied by Uruguay, who beat Paraguay by 1-0 this Thursday to reach 12 points, two more than the team commanded by coach Ramon Menezes.
But, even with the stumbling block, Brazil still has a chance of taking the South American title, as its last opponent in the competition will be precisely the Uruguayan team. The teams will meet from 10 pm (Brasília time) next Sunday (12) at the El Campín stadium, in Bogotá.
Ranking for the World Cup
Brazil‘s qualification for the U-20 World Cup, which will be played in Indonesia between May 20 and June 11, 2023, was reached last Monday (6) after a 2-0 victory over Paraguay.
Translated to english by RJ983
From Brazil, by EBC News
