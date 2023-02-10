Brazil is 0-0 with Colombia in the South American sub-20

With the classification guaranteed for the U-20 World Cup, Brazil drew without goals with Colombia, on Thursday night (9) at the Monumental de Techo Stadium, in Bogotá (Colombia), for the fourth and penultimate round of the hexagonal final of the South American sub-20 football.

The result removed the national team from the leadership of the competition, which is occupied by Uruguay, who beat Paraguay by 1-0 this Thursday to reach 12 points, two more than the team commanded by coach Ramon Menezes.

But, even with the stumbling block, Brazil still has a chance of taking the South American title, as its last opponent in the competition will be precisely the Uruguayan team. The teams will meet from 10 pm (Brasília time) next Sunday (12) at the El Campín stadium, in Bogotá.

Ranking for the World Cup

Brazil‘s qualification for the U-20 World Cup, which will be played in Indonesia between May 20 and June 11, 2023, was reached last Monday (6) after a 2-0 victory over Paraguay.