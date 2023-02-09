Paralympic Awards: Willians Araújo and Carol Santiago are the highlights

The highlight of the second day of awarding the 2022 Paralympic Awards trophies, held this Thursday (9) at Tokio Marine Hall, in São Paulo, was the announcement of the winners of the awards for the best male and female athletes of the season.

In the men’s suit, the highlight was judoka Willians Araújo, from class J1 (total blind). The Paraiba native had a perfect season, in which he won 24 fights, 23 by ippon, and won seven gold medals, the main one being the World Championship held in Azerbaijan in the heavyweight category (over 90 kg).

There's no better way to end the Paralympic Awards than with the Best Athletes of the Year! Carol Santiago and Wilians Araújo receive the trophy from the hands of our president @Mizaelconrado! Congratulations to both of you!

The athlete had already won the trophy for best judoka on Wednesday night (8). “I had two complicated surgeries on the cruciate ligament in my knee. Very complicated moment. Now it’s time to keep training and think about my greatest achievement, my daughter Carolina, who will be born this month. This is the result of the work of many people. I go there to win fights and win medals,” said the judoka (who was once the best Paralympic judo athlete in the 2014 and 2015 seasons) to the advisory of the Brazilian Confederation of Sports for the Visually Impaired (CBDV).

Wilians lost his sight at the age of 10 in a gunshot accident and took up judo eight years later. He tried to practice swimming and soccer for the blind, but he didn’t adapt and performed better on the mat.

Among women, the award for best athlete went to the swimmer from Pernambuco Carol Santiago, from class S12 (visually impaired). The highlight of the athlete in the current season was the World Cup in Madeira. She won gold in the 100-metre butterfly, 100-metre freestyle, 50-metre freestyle, 100-metre breaststroke, 4×100 medley and 4×100 freestyle relays, in addition to winning a silver medal in the 100-metre backstroke.

Last Wednesday (8), Carol Santiago received the award for best swimming athlete. Carol was born with Morning Glory syndrome, a congenital change in the retina that reduces her field of vision. She practiced conventional swimming until the end of 2018, when she switched to the Paralympic sport.