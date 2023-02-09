Study points to relationship between poverty reduction and deforestation

In Brazil, reducing by 1% the portion of the population living with a monthly family income below R$70 per person means reducing deforestation by 4%. In other words, it is to say that, by taking 136 thousand people out of the condition of extreme poverty, as a consequence, an area of ​​42.7 thousand hectares of forest is no longer lost. This is one of the associations highlighted in the study Can Combating Poverty Contribute to Ending Deforestation in Brazil?, by Instituto Escolhas.

When it comes to the group in a situation of poverty, that is, those with a monthly family income of less than R$ 140, the proportion is a 1% drop for the preservation of 29,000 hectares. Still according to the entity, guaranteeing a formal contract to workers consists of an environmental impact action. By increasing the formal employment rate by 1%, there is the possibility of reducing deforestation by 8.2% (87.6 thousand hectares).

In the context of the Legal Amazon, the numbers change, although the effects do not. By removing 35,000 people from extreme poverty (1%) and 74,000 from poverty (1%), reductions in deforestation areas of 27,000 and 18,700 hectares, respectively, are achieved. As for formalizing 1% of employment contracts in the region, benefiting 42 thousand people, the measure would end up recovering or protecting a perimeter of 67.2 thousand hectares, larger than the capital of Santa Catarina, Florianópolis.

By demonstrating the results, the research proposes to contest the assumption that low-income people would be one of the main agents of deforestation, in exchange for their livelihood. For the institute, such a statement disregards “that there are many and diverse individuals and groups that promote the felling of native vegetation, whether legally or illegally”.

“But this fog that forms around the subject should not prevent the analysis of the relationship between poverty and deforestation in Brazil, which offers precious data on the set of actions necessary to combat deforestation. Investigating whether economic deprivation could impact the deforestation is not the same as putting the blame on the poor. Many studies have already been carried out in this regard. Some of them have identified that there is no univocal relationship between poverty and deforestation. In some cases, the lack of financial resources leads to the protection of forests, since that these populations are organized based on economies not connected to consumer markets”, points out the study.

Another point highlighted is the finding that there is a difference between implementing articulated policies. According to the team of researchers, “when considering the effects of reducing poverty and increasing the supply of jobs in neighboring municipalities, the spatial analysis shows that such social public policies should be promoted regionally to increase the potential for reducing deforestation.” “Isolated policies tend to be ineffective, due to the scope and connection of factors associated with deforestation between municipalities, such as, for example, labor migration.”

The researchers adopted the econometric model to develop the study. Data from the period 2012 to 2019 were cross-referenced from various sources, such as the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), the Ministry of Citizenship, the Annual Mapping Project of Land Use and Coverage in Brazil (MapBiomas) and the General Register of Employed and Unemployed (Caged).