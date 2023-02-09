American composer Burt Bacharach dies aged 94

Composer Burt Bacharach, whose hits like Do You Know the Way to San Jose It is Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head provided a smooth alternative soundtrack to the rock and roll of the 1960s and 1970s, died aged 94, his publicist told Reuters on Thursday.

Bacharach died yesterday (8) of natural causes at his home in the Los Angeles area, with his family by his side.

His songs, many written during a 16-year collaboration with lyricist Hal David, were not rock nor strictly pop. They flooded US radio and were featured in major motion pictures, making them as heard in the 1960s and early 1970s as works by the Beatles, Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan.

Bacharach wrote over 500 songs. He has written hits for singers ranging from Dionne Warwick to the Carpenters. More than 1,200 artists performed his songs, which won six Grammys and three Oscars. Bacharach and David had 30 top 40 hits in the 1960s alone.

“He was different,” David once told an interviewer. “Innovative, original. His music spoke to me. I heard his melodies and I heard lyrics. I heard rhymes, I heard thoughts and I listened almost immediately.”

For Bacharach, his talent was simple: “I am a person who always tries to deal with melody”.

Bacharach married his fourth wife, ski instructor Jane Hanson, in 1993.

In 2007, his only child with Angie Dickinson, Nikki, committed suicide at age 40 after a lifetime of struggling with autism. In his 80s, he wrote a song and the soundtrack for the film Dustabout a man raising an autistic daughter.

