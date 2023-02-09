Public Ministry will investigate flood in Osasco, in Greater São Paulo

The São Paulo Public Prosecutor’s Office (MPSP) will investigate, through a civil inquiry, the causes of the flood in the Quitaúna neighborhood, in Osasco, in Greater São Paulo. On Tuesday (7), the city recorded large volumes of rain, and specifically in this neighborhood it was 89.6 millimeters, according to the city hall.

In the same region, a young man died after being dragged by the force of the waters near a stream. The body was found on Wednesday morning (8). Fabrício Vieira was 24 years old and worked in the maintenance area for Viação Osasco. He was going to the train station on his way to the company.

The Housing Prosecutor, Gustavo Albano Dias da Silva, wants to investigate irregularities in the rainwater collection and disposal system and in the sewage system, which cause flooding in the region.

The MPSP points out that the residents of that region “have been suffering for years from floods in that region, losing furniture, vehicles and improvements, without the municipality having taken any measure in this regard”, says the opening text of the inquiry.

The municipality will be notified and will have 30 days to present a defense. In addition, the city hall will have the same deadline to carry out an on-site inspection and inform which measures have been taken and which ones are necessary to solve the problem.

The response, if applicable, should include a schedule for carrying out any works to regularize the intake and flow. A Public Civil Action may be filed if the issue is not resolved.

A Brazil Agency requested a position from the city of Osasco and is awaiting a response.