Chinese government says deaths from covid-19 dropped by 97.6%

China‘s Center for Disease Control reported that the number of deaths from Covid-19 in the country’s hospitals has decreased by 97.6% from the peak recorded on January 4.

The number of deaths in hospitals as a result of the disease dropped from 4,273 daily cases to 102 reported on Monday (6), added the center in a report released on Wednesday night.

The number of hospitalizations due to covid-19 reached 1.6 million on January 5, later starting to fall to 60 thousand, which represents a drop of 96.3%.

The number of hospitalized people with severe symptoms of covid-19 peaked on January 5 at 128,000, falling to 2,000 on Monday.

Chinese and international experts warned that the Lunar New Year holiday period, between January 21 and 27, could result in a new wave of infections and hospital pressure in rural areas, with scarce health resources, due to the high number of displacements. .

British health data analytics firm Airfinity predicted the country could see around 36,000 deaths a day that holiday week.

The Chinese Center for Disease Control recently indicated that it reported 3,278 Covid-19 deaths in hospitals between January 27 and February 2.

After nearly three years of strict measures against the pandemic, such as confinements and border closures, China began to abandon the “zero covid” policy in early December. On January 8, it lowered disease management from Category A – the highest danger level – to B, effectively marking the end of the strategy.

Since March 11, 2020, COVID-19 is a pandemic and since January 30, 2020, an international public health emergency.

