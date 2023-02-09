Forest fires in Chile advance and destroy hundreds of homes

Forest fires in central-southern Chile, which have left 24 dead, destroyed hundreds of homes and left thousands injured as they spread to new areas this Wednesday (8), after gaining strength overnight.

The Brazilian government has authorized the sending of a Brazilian Air Force (FAB) plane equipped to fight fires, in addition to tanker aircraft, vehicles, equipment and materials, in an aid package that could reach R$3.5 million, he said. the Planalto Palace, after President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva spoke with Chilean President Gabriel Boric.

In addition, Brazil provided brigade members from the Ministries of Justice and Public Security and the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, in addition to specialists in command and control and fire behavior.

The area affected by the fires in Chile has now spread over 294,058 hectares, Chilean officials said, an area four times the size of Singapore.

About 2,180 people were injured and 1,180 homes were destroyed, authorities said, with most of the deaths and damage occurring in the regions of Biobio, Araucania and Ñuble, in the south-central part of the country.

“The 2011 wildfire burned my house, all the trees, everything,” Enrique Narvaez told Reuters as he watched firefighters in Quillon work to put out the blaze near his home. “I don’t want to go through that again.”

In Concepción, capital of the Biobio region and one of the largest cities in Chile, people tended to wild animals, such as small deer, injured by the fires.

“There is a huge public effort going on,” Interior Minister Carolina Toha said, adding there was a nationwide shortage of water tanks.

“We request that all suppliers of this type of equipment make them available”, asked the minister. “There is priority to bring water to the affected people.”

(Additional reporting by Juan Gonzalez)

