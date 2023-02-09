Senate confirms House nomination for TCU

With 72 votes in favor, two votes against and one abstention, the Senate confirmed today (8) the nomination of deputy Jhonatan de Jesus (Republicanos-RR) to fill a vacancy on the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU). The parliamentarian will replace minister Ana Arraes, who retired in July last year.

In a quick session, the senators voted on the nomination approved by the Chamber of Deputies on the 2nd. The rapporteur for the project in the Senate was Messias de Jesus (Republicanos-RR), Jhonatan’s father.

An auxiliary body of the Legislative Power in charge of analyzing public expenditures and recommending the approval or rejection of the accounts of the President of the Republic, the TCU follows a parity model for filling vacancies. Three ministers are appointed by the Senate, three by the House and three by the Executive.

As the position of TCU minister is for life, with compulsory retirement at age 75, the new minister, aged 39, may hold the position until 2059. Appointed by the mayor, Arthur Lira, Jhonatan de Jesus was beginning his fourth term as Congressman.

Jhonatan’s name faced resistance from the indigenous community. Last week, activists expressed concern that the last three managers of the Yanomami Special Indigenous Health District were appointed by the De Jesus family, from a party allied with the previous government. The Yanomami are facing a humanitarian crisis caused by the expansion of mining on indigenous lands in recent years.

* With information from the Senate Agency