Firefighters continue search for two missing in Rio wreck

Two victims of the shipwreck that occurred last Sunday in Rio de Janeiro are still being sought by the Fire Department. They were taking a tour of Guanabara Bay, aboard the trawler Caiçara, along with 12 other people, when the boat sank between the islands of Paquetá and Governador.

Firefighters are searching on the surface as well as underwater with the help of boats, sonar and drones. The teams were based on Paquetá Island this morning.

The shipwreck left six dead, including a child, who were buried yesterday. Six people survived the accident.