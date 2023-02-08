Government extends deadline for registration in Family Farming

The Ministry of Agrarian Development extended for one year the period of validity of the declarations of aptitude of the National Program for Strengthening Family Agriculture (Pronaf) due between February 8, 2023 and January 31, 2024. The ordinance was published in the Official Diary of the Union.

In the case of declarations of suitability that have already expired, the farmer will need to issue the Family Agriculture Register (CAF). The folder said it had set up a task force to readjust the system, allowing everyone to issue the document that gives access to the programs.

As for the declarations of aptitude due from February 1, 2024, the deadlines will be maintained. If you have any questions, please contact the ministry via email [email protected] or via phone (61) 9965-6115 (call or WhatsApp).

“The ordinance, signed by Minister Paulo Teixeira, will guarantee access to public policies aimed at the countryside, while the Family Farming Registry (CAF) system is being improved to better serve female and male farmers”, highlighted the portfolio.