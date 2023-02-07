Flamengo says goodbye to the dream of the second world championship

Flamengo’s dream of conquering the world for the second time in history has come to an end. This is because Rubro-Negro was defeated by 3-2 by Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia), this Tuesday afternoon (7) at Ibn Batouta Stadium, in Tangier (Morocco), in the semifinal of the FIFA Club World Cup.

There was a lot of expectation that the team from Gávea, which already conquered the world in 1981 against Liverpool (England), could make a good presentation against the Saudi team, champion of Asia, and not find it difficult to reach the big decision.

But what was seen from the start of the match was a Flamengo with greater technical quality, but who found it difficult against an Al Hilal who was very dedicated in defense and who bet on counterattack plays, taking advantage of spaces given by the Brazilian team’s defenders.

And the Saudis took advantage of a failure in the defense of the Rubro-Negro to open the scoring. At two minutes Matheuzinho gave Vietto a wrong shot inside the area and the referee scored a penalty. The Saudi Salem Al-Dawsari took a very good shot and overcame goalkeeper Santos.

With the disadvantage on the scoreboard, the Gávea team assumed a more aggressive posture on the field and began to pile up opportunities, until, in the 19th minute, Matheuzinho found space to cross for Pedro, who, on the plate, hit placed to leave everything the same.

Rubro-Negro’s dominance increased and the prevailing impression was that the winning goal would not take long to come out. However, already at 50 of the first half, a move happened that changed the whole dynamic of the match. Vietto fell inside the area after a dispute with Gerson. The judge consulted the VAR (video referee) and decided to score the penalty and expel the Flamengo midfielder. Al-Dawsari went to the penalty spot again and dislodged Santos to put Al Hilal in the lead again.

On the way back from the break, the Portuguese coach Vítor Pereira made a questionable change, removing Flamengo’s main articulator, the Uruguayan Arrascaeta, to put the defensive midfielder Pulgar on the field. From then on, the Gávea team became disorganized, leaving for the attack in desperation and offering spaces for the Saudis’ counterattacks.

And it was in this way that Al Hilal reached the third in the 24th minute of the second half. After a failure by Pulgar, Salem dominated and found Vietto, who dominated through David Luiz before kicking to score. At 45, Pedro even cashed out, but the final victory really belonged to the Saudis.

Now the Saudi team awaits the confrontation between Real Madrid (Spain) and Al Ahly (Egypt), starting at 4 pm (Brasília time) next Wednesday (8) at the Prince Moulay El Hassan Stadium, in Rabat (Morocco). ), to meet your opponent in the final.