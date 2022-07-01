Russia kills 19 with missiles near Odessa after abandoning island

Russia rained missiles near Ukraine’s Black Sea port city of Odessa on Friday, hitting an apartment building and a resort and killing at least 19 people. The information was provided by Ukrainian officials, hours after Russian troops were expelled from nearby Serpent Island.

Part of a nine-story building was completely destroyed by missile at 1 am. The walls and windows of a neighboring 14-story building were also damaged by the blast wave. Residents were helping rescuers dig through the rubble.

“We came here to the scene, assessed the situation together with the rescuers and residents, and helped those who survived. And those who unfortunately died, we helped carry them,” said Oleksandr Abramov, who lives in the area and rushed to the scene when heard the explosion.

Ukrainian officials said at least 16 people were killed in the apartment block in Serhiivka, and three more, including a child, in attacks that hit resort vacation rental.

The Kremlin has denied attacking civilians: “I would like to remind you of the president’s words that the Russian Armed Forces do not work with civilian targets,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Thousands of civilians have been killed since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, in what Ukraine says is a war of unprovoked aggression. Russia calls the invasion a “special operation” to root out dangerous nationalists.

The day before, Russia withdrew its troops from Serpent Isle, a strategically important point that it conquered on the first day of the war and used to control the northwest Black Sea, where it blocked Odessa and other ports.

In his evening video speech, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hailed what he described as a strategic victory.

“It still doesn’t guarantee security. It still doesn’t guarantee the enemy won’t come back,” he said. “But this significantly limits the actions of the occupiers. Step by step, we will push them back from our sea, our land and our sky.”

In eastern Ukraine, where Russia is carrying out its main ground offensive, Ukrainian forces were holding out in the city of Lysychansk, although officials said they were under fierce artillery attack.

In Kiev, Ukrainian lawmakers gave a standing ovation as the European Union flag was carried across the chamber to stand next to Ukraine’s own flag, a symbol of the status Ukraine’s formal application to the EU last year.

The attack on Odessa, using long-range missiles, comes after Russia intensified attacks across Ukraine far from the front lines, including one on Monday that killed at least 19 people in a mall.

Moscow says it is attacking military targets. Kiev calls the attacks war crimes. A Ukrainian general said on Thursday that Russia may be trying to hit military targets but is killing civilians by firing obsolete, inaccurate missiles into populated areas.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.