Industry prices rise 1.83% in May, says IBGE

The Producer Price Index (PPI), which measures the price of products at the exit of factories, registered inflation of 1.83% in May this year. The rate is lower than the 2.08% in April, but higher than the 0.99% in May 2021.

According to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), the IPP accumulates rates of 9.06% in the year and 19.15% in 12 months.

In May, 21 of the 24 industrial activities surveyed registered inflation, especially mining and quarrying (12.5%), petroleum refining and biofuels (2.8%), pulp and paper (4.96%) and metallurgy (2, 05%).

The only three segments with price drops in May were electrical machines and materials (-0.27%), other chemicals (-1.31%) and cleaning and perfumery (-2.53%).

Among the four major economic categories of industry, the biggest change in prices came from intermediate goods, that is, industrialized inputs used in the productive sector (2.43%), followed by capital goods, that is, used machinery and equipment. in the productive sector (2.04%), semi and non-durable consumer goods (0.80%) and durable consumer goods (0.62%).