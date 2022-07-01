BrazilBrazil

Industry prices rise 1.83% in May, says IBGE

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 5 mins ago
1 minute read

The Producer Price Index (PPI), which measures the price of products at the exit of factories, registered inflation of 1.83% in May this year. The rate is lower than the 2.08% in April, but higher than the 0.99% in May 2021.

According to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), the IPP accumulates rates of 9.06% in the year and 19.15% in 12 months.

In May, 21 of the 24 industrial activities surveyed registered inflation, especially mining and quarrying (12.5%), petroleum refining and biofuels (2.8%), pulp and paper (4.96%) and metallurgy (2, 05%).

The only three segments with price drops in May were electrical machines and materials (-0.27%), other chemicals (-1.31%) and cleaning and perfumery (-2.53%).

Among the four major economic categories of industry, the biggest change in prices came from intermediate goods, that is, industrialized inputs used in the productive sector (2.43%), followed by capital goods, that is, used machinery and equipment. in the productive sector (2.04%), semi and non-durable consumer goods (0.80%) and durable consumer goods (0.62%).

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 5 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. >Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Food supplement can be prescribed by biomedics, says council

26 mins ago

Tottenham announce signing Richarlison, national team forward

49 mins ago

Muslims go to Mecca for first post-pandemic pilgrimage

1 hour ago

Household consumption intention grows 2.9%

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.