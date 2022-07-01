Food supplement can be prescribed by biomedics, says council

A new resolution of the Federal Council of Biomedicine (CFBM) regulates the conditions for biomedical professionals to assume the technical responsibility of companies that produce and market food supplements.

In addition to being duly registered with the board, professionals must be qualified in clinical or chemical analysis, or even in sport physiology and physical exercise.

CFBM Resolution No. 348 also authorizes biomedical practitioners qualified in acupuncture; in aesthetic biomedicine or in sport physiology and physical exercise, prescribe food supplements, provided that they are exempt from medical advice and prescription.

Definition

The text of the resolution reminds that food supplements are not considered medicines and are not intended to prevent, treat or cure diseases, aiming to “supplement the diet of healthy individuals with nutrients, bioactive substances, enzymes or probiotics, isolated or combined”.

By definition, the biomedical is the professional responsible for identifying, classifying and studying disease-causing microorganisms; perform diagnostic tests; develop medicines and produce vaccines, among other functions.