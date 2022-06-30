Athletico-PR defeat Libertad 2-1 at Arena da Baixada

Athletico-PR beat Libertad 2-1, this Tuesday (28) at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Libertadores Cup.
Now, Hurricane decides with the Paraguayans who will advance to the quarterfinals of the competition in a week’s time at the Defensores del Chaco stadium in Asunción.
Packed by a sequence of 11 straight games without defeat, Athletico-PR opened the scoring with five minutes of ball rolling, when the Uruguayan Terans played for Vitor Roque, who hit hard to overcome the goalkeeper Martín Silva.
At a disadvantage on the scoreboard, Libertad improved and reached an equalizer in the 19th minute with Villalba, after a cross by Samudio.
But at 31, Hurricane got the advantage again. Cuello received the ball after a free kick and crossed in the area, where the Colombian Nico Hernández leaned into the back of the net.
After the victory in Libertadores, Athletico-PR has a difficult commitment for the Brazilian, as they face Palmeiras on Saturday (2) at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo.
Translated to english by RJ983
From Brazil, by EBC News