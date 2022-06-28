US Embassy Offers English Course for Indigenous Peoples

This Monday (27) registrations were opened for the Access Amazon program, an online English course with 140 places for indigenous people between 18 and 35 years old. Classes start in September and run until June 2023.

Applications can be made through the program website. Interested parties must have a basic level of the language to participate.

The objective of the course is to address the issue of sustainability in line with language learning. During classes, students will share their experiences in relation to the environment and the culture of the Amazonian peoples.

The program is offered by the US Embassy in over 86 countries. In Brazil, the project started in 2008 and benefited more than 3 thousand participants.