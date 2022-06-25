Covid-19: São Paulo offers fourth dose for those over 40

The state of São Paulo will start applying the fourth dose of the vaccine against covid-19 in people over 40 years old, starting on Monday (27). The Department of Health reported that 5 million people in this age group are able to receive the immunizer, as they received the third dose with an interval of four months.

Also according to the folder, the expansion of the target audience occurs after the Ministry of Health sent 1.6 million doses of immunizers, which will be distributed to municipalities early next week.

“The State Department of Health (SES) also requested another 2.5 million vaccines and is awaiting delivery. As soon as these immunizers are delivered to the State, the doses will be immediately passed on to the municipalities for the continuity of the campaign”, says a note from the folder.

São Paulo has more than 115 million doses applied, and 88.3% of the total population has a complete vaccination schedule, according to data released by the state.

The flu

With the end of the campaign for priority groups, the Health Department of the state of São Paulo also expanded, last Wednesday (22), vaccination against influenzawhich is available to the entire population over 6 months of age, at vaccination posts in the municipalities.