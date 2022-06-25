Petrobras Committee approves the name of Caio Andrade for presidency

The name of Caio Mário Paes de Andrade was approved by the Petrobras Eligibility Committee for the presidency of the company. The information was disclosed in a note, on the night of this Friday (24), after a meeting of the group.

“The Eligibility Committee met on this date to analyze the appointment of Mr. Caio Mário Paes de Andrade for the positions of board member and president of Petrobras based on the company’s governance rules and applicable legislation. It was recognized by the committee, functioning as the Eligibility Committee provided for in article 21 of Decree No. 8.945/16, by majority, the fulfillment of the requirements provided for in Law No. 13.303/16, in Decree No. 8.945/16 and in the Member Appointment Policy of Petrobras’ Senior Management, as well as the non-existence of fences, so that the appointment of Mr. Caio Mário Paes de Andrade to the positions of board member and president of the company is decided upon by the Board of Directors”, informed the state-owned company.

According to the company, the details of the committee’s statement can be found in the full minutes of the meeting, which will be available for consultation within seven business days on site of Petrobras investor relations.

The Petrobras Board of Directors will meet, extraordinarily, on Monday (27), in the morning, to deliberate on the appointment of Caio Andrade as a member of the board of directors and his election as the company’s president.