Brazil already records at least 16 cases of monkeypox

The city hall of Rio de Janeiro, through its secretary of health, confirmed tonight (23) two more cases of monkeypox involving residents of the municipality. The occurrences add to 14 others already recorded in the country, as the Ministry of Health reported earlier. Thus, there are already 16 cases recognized by health authorities. They are distributed over three states: there are ten occurrences in São Paulo, four in Rio de Janeiro and two in Rio Grande do Sul.

According to the prefecture, the two new confirmed cases involve men, aged 25 and 30. None of them have recent international travel history or traveler contact. Therefore, there are possibly two autochthonous cases, that is, the infection occurred within the state.

Considering the new occurrences, the capital of Rio de Janeiro now records three confirmed cases. All patients are in home isolation and being monitored daily. According to the municipal health department, they present good clinical evolution. The agency also informs that it is monitoring people who had contact with the infected. The city of Maricá is responsible for the other occurrence already confirmed in the state of Rio.

The survey released earlier by the Ministry of Health, although not yet accounting for the two new cases in Rio de Janeiro, included three occurrences in the state of São Paulo that were also confirmed today. All patients are male and live in the city of São Paulo. According to the Ministry of Health, of the 14 cases reported so far, three were considered autochthonous. Another 11 were classified as imported, since the patients had a history of travel to Europe.

So far, there is no record in the country of cases that have evolved into a serious situation. Both the Ministry of Health and the state and municipal health authorities have reported mild and stable clinical conditions. In Europe, where more than 80% of the occurrences of the current outbreak are concentrated, there is also no notification of deaths.

There are two known strains of monkeypox. One of them, considered more dangerous because it has a fatality rate of up to 10%, is endemic in the Congo Basin region. The other, which has a case fatality rate of 1% to 3%, is endemic in West Africa and is what has been detected in other countries in this current outbreak. It usually produces mild clinical pictures.

Known internationally as monkeypox, monkeypox is endemic in regions of Africa. In May, new cases began to be detected in Europe and the United States, generating an international health concern. Since then, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 2,000 cases have been reported in more than 40 countries.

The disease is caused by a virus from the poxvirus family, the same as human smallpox, which was eradicated in 1980. It has this name because it was initially detected in colonies of monkeys, although it can be found mainly in rodents. Between people, transmission occurs through direct contact, such as kissing or hugging, or through infectious wounds, crusts or body fluids, in addition to respiratory secretions.

The infection usually results in a short period of fever, followed by the formation of lesions and nodules on the skin or a generalized rash. After contamination, the first symptoms appear between six and 16 days. Lesions progress to the crust stage, drying and falling off after a period of between two and four weeks. The greatest risk of worsening involves immunosuppressed people with HIV/AIDS, transplant recipients, people with autoimmune diseases, pregnant women, lactating women, children under 8 years of age and patients with leukemia, lymphoma or metastasis.

There is no specific treatment. As a prevention, the sick person should be isolated until all wounds have healed. It is also recommended to avoid contact with any material that has been used by the infected. Another measure indicated by the health authorities is hand hygiene, washing them with soap and water or using gel alcohol.