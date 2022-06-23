Senate approves PDL that releases spending on personnel from social organizations

The Senate Plenary approved this Wednesday (22) a draft legislative decree (PDL) that suspends an ordinance from the National Treasury Secretariat, the Ministry of Economy, and, with that, ensures the payment of wages to workers hired by the government. public through social organizations (SOs). The ordinance includes expenses with human resources of partner entities within the limit imposed by the Fiscal Responsibility Law. The PDL is on for enactment.

According to the draft legislative decree, the expenses with these organizations will be considered, as of January of this year, in the limit of the total expenditure with personnel of the federated entities. The PDL’s argument is that the regulation of the ordinance is unconstitutional for exorbiting the regulatory power of the Executive.

* With information from the Senate Agency