Electric, Pikachu decides and Fortaleza beats Ceará in the Copa do Brazil

He gave Fortaleza in the first Clássico-Rei of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brazil. This Wednesday (22), Leão do Pici defeated Ceará by 2-0 at Arena Castelão, in the capital of Ceará, opening an advantage in the confrontation worth a place in the quarterfinals of the competition. The winger Yago Pikachu was the protagonist, scoring the two goals of the game.

The return match will be on July 13, another Wednesday, again at Arena Castelão, at 8 pm (Brazilia time). Tricolor qualifies even if they lose by a goal difference. Vozão needs to win by three or more goals difference to advance in normal time. If Alvinegro wins by two goals, the spot will be decided on penalties.

If it weren’t for Marcelo Boeck, Ceará would have gone to the break in advantage. Not such a significant superiority, but because the goalkeeper made at least two great saves. At 31 minutes, striker Lima arranged for Richard to finish, for intervention of the shirt 1 of Fortaleza. Five minutes later, also midfielder Richardson hit cross and the ball deflected in defender Titi, but Boeck avoided the white goal.

Leão do Pici returned better for the second half, pushing Vozão in the defense field. The pressure paid off after seven minutes. After a cross by forward Moisés and a submission by midfielder Felipe, the ball was left for Yago Pikachu, who sent it to the goal.

In the 22nd minute, João Ricardo avoided Fortaleza’s second, palming a strong kick from forward Sílvio Romero, close to the small area. At 36, however, the goalkeeper dropped Pikachu in the small area, after Moses’ pass. The winger himself charged the penalty and increased the Tricolor’s bill. Ceará almost took it in the 44th minute, in a point-blank header by defender Luiz Otávio, but Boeck made a great save.

The duo from Ceará turns its attention to the Brazilian Championship. On Saturday (25), at 9 pm, Fortaleza challenges Atlético-MG at Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte. On Sunday (26), at 6 pm, Ceará welcomes Atlético-GO at Arena Castelão. The duels are valid for the 14th round of the competition.



