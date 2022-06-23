BrazilBrazilBrazilBrazilBrazilBrazilBrazilBrazilBrazil

Justice decrees arrest of prosecutor who assaulted colleague in Registro

The Justice of São Paulo decreed today (22) the temporary arrest of the municipal prosecutor of Registro (SP) Demétrius Oliveira de Macedo who attacked, at the beginning of the week, the also prosecutor of the city, and her boss, Gabriela Samadello Monteiro de Barros. The arrest warrant was made by the Civil Police. Until late in the afternoon, according to the Public Security Secretariat (SSP), the prosecutor remained at large.

Macedo punched, kicked, and cursed the prosecutor inside the work environment. The prosecutor was wounded in the head. The action was filmed by city officials. The police investigation launched to investigate the case gathered photos and videos of the aggression, in addition to the testimony of the attorney general, to support the request for preventive detention.

Before the attack on her colleague, an administrative process had already been opened against Macedo to investigate allegations of hostility with another employee of the department. The server had reported that she was afraid to work in the same environment as the prosecutor.

Show More
