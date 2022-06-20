NATO warns that war in Ukraine could last for years

The war in Ukraine could last for years, North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday, calling for constant support from Ukrainian allies as Russian forces fight for territory in the east of the country.

Stoltenberg said providing state-of-the-art weapons to Ukrainian troops would increase the chances of liberating the eastern Donbas region, which is under Russian control, according to the German newspaper. Bild am Sonntag.

After failing to take Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, at the start of the war, Russian forces focused efforts on trying to complete control of Donbas, which already had parts in the hands of Russian-backed separatists before the February 24 invasion.

“We need to prepare ourselves for the fact that [a guerra] it can take years. We cannot give up supporting Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said, according to the newspaper. “Even if the costs are high, not just in military support, but also in rising energy and food prices.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who visited Kiev on Friday with a proposal to train Ukrainian forces, also said on Saturday that it was important for Britain to provide long-term support, warning of the risk of “saturation” of Ukraine”, with the war dragging on.

In an opinion piece in the newspaper Sunday Times from London, Johnson said this meant ensuring that “Ukraine receives weapons, equipment, ammunition and training faster than the invader.”

One of the main objectives of Moscow’s offensive to seize control of the Luhansk region – one of the two provinces that make up Donbas – is the industrial city of Sievierodonetsk.

Russia said Sunday that the attack on the city was advancing successfully.

Luhansk governor Serhiy Gaidai told Ukrainian television that the fighting made evacuating people from the city impossible, but that “all the claims by Russia that they control the city are a lie. They control the main part of the city, but not the whole city.”

Russia said it had launched what it called a “special military operation” to disarm the neighboring nation and protect Russian-speaking residents. Kiev and its allies rejected the justification as a baseless pretext for a war of aggression.

Ukraine received encouragement on Friday when the European Commission recommended it gain candidate status, a decision European Union nations are expected to endorse at a meeting next week.